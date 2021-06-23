Asian Noodle Salad
Ingredients:
- 6 oz Oriental Noodles
Dressing:
- 3 Tbsp. Soy Sauce – lite
- 3 Tbsp. Rice Vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. Sesame Oil
- 1 tsp. Sugar
- 1/2 tsp. Five Spice Powder
- 1 clove Garlic – minced
Salad:
- 1 cup Cabbage – red, shredded
- 1 cup Carrots – coarsely shredded
- 1 cup Bell Peppers – strips
- 1/2 cup Green Onions – sliced
- 1 cup Snap Peas – fresh (blanched) or frozen
- 8 oz Water Chestnuts – sliced, drained and rinsed
- 2 Tbsp. Sesame Seeds – toasted
Directions:
- Cook pasta to desired doneness as directed on package. Drain, rinse with cold water and let drain well.
- In small bowl combine dressing ingredients.
- Place cooked pasta in a medium bowl. Pour half of the dressing mix over pasta, tossing to coat. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes to blend flavors.
- Combine marinated pasta, salad ingredients and remaining dressing, tossing to coat.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!