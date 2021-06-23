Asian Noodle Salad

Ingredients:

  • 6 oz Oriental Noodles

Dressing:

  • 3 Tbsp. Soy Sauce – lite
  • 3 Tbsp. Rice Vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. Sesame Oil
  • 1 tsp. Sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. Five Spice Powder
  • 1 clove Garlic – minced

Salad:

  • 1 cup Cabbage – red, shredded
  • 1 cup Carrots – coarsely shredded
  • 1 cup Bell Peppers – strips
  • 1/2 cup Green Onions – sliced
  • 1 cup Snap Peas – fresh (blanched) or frozen
  • 8 oz Water Chestnuts – sliced, drained and rinsed
  • 2 Tbsp. Sesame Seeds – toasted

Directions:

  1. Cook pasta to desired doneness as directed on package. Drain, rinse with cold water and let drain well.
  2. In small bowl combine dressing ingredients.
  3. Place cooked pasta in a medium bowl. Pour half of the dressing mix over pasta, tossing to coat. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes to blend flavors.
  4. Combine marinated pasta, salad ingredients and remaining dressing, tossing to coat.

