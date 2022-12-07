Fresh Herb Butter

Fresh Herb Butter

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 2 tbsp. minced fresh chives
  • 2 tbsp. minced fresh parsley
  • 1 tbsp. minced fresh tarragon
  • 1 tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1/3 tsp. pepper

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, beat all ingredients until blended.
  2. Spread onto a baking sheet to 1/2-inch thickness. Freeze covered until firm.
  3. Cut butter with 1-inch cookie cutter.
  4. Store, layered between waxed paper in airtight container for 2 weeks or freezer up to 3 months.
  5. Gift with crackers or homemade bread.

