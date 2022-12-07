Fresh Herb Butter
Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 2 tbsp. minced fresh chives
- 2 tbsp. minced fresh parsley
- 1 tbsp. minced fresh tarragon
- 1 tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/3 tsp. pepper
Directions:
- In a small bowl, beat all ingredients until blended.
- Spread onto a baking sheet to 1/2-inch thickness. Freeze covered until firm.
- Cut butter with 1-inch cookie cutter.
- Store, layered between waxed paper in airtight container for 2 weeks or freezer up to 3 months.
- Gift with crackers or homemade bread.
