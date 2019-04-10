Bacon Muffins
Originally published on April 6, 1945.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups enriched flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3 tsp. baking powder
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 cup milk
- 3 Tbsp. melted bacon drippings
Directions:
- Sift the flour, measure it, and re-sift it with the salt, baking powder, and the sugar.
- Beat the egg and combine it with the milk and the melted fat. Add the egg mixture to the dry ingredients all at once, and stir quickly until they are just dampened; then give three or four more stirs.
- Fill greased muffin tins two-thirds full. Bake the muffins in a hot oven, 400 degrees Fahrenheit, for 20 minutes or until they are browned.
