Maple Walnut Cream Pudding
Originally published on April 30, 1943.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups milk
- 1 cup maple syrup
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Directions:
- Scald 1 3/4 cups of milk with the maple syrup int he top of a double boiler.
- Combine the remaining milk with the cornstarch and salt, and add it gradually, stirring constantly, to the hot mixture. Cook it 25 minutes, then add this mixture to the eggs which have been slightly beaten. Cook them five minutes longer.
- Pour the pudding into the serving dish and sprinkle it with chopped nuts while the pudding is still hot. Serve cold.
