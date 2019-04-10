Peach Coffee Cake

Originally published on August 26, 1948.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups sifted enriched flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 egg
  • 2/3 to 3/4 cup milk
  • 3 Tbsp. melted shortening
  • 12 peach slices
  • 1/4 cup sugar

Directions:

  1. Sift together the flour, one-half cup sugar, baking powder, and salt.
  2. Beat the egg and add it to the milk and shortening. Stir this liquid mixture into the flour mixture, mixing until smooth.
  3. Pour the batter into a greased pan that measures 8×8 inches. Arrange three peach slices in the shape of a fan in each corner of the coffee cake. Sprinkle one-fourth cup sugar over the top.
  4. Bake in a moderately hot oven (400 degrees) for 25 minutes.

