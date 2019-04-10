Peach Coffee Cake
Originally published on August 26, 1948.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups sifted enriched flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 egg
- 2/3 to 3/4 cup milk
- 3 Tbsp. melted shortening
- 12 peach slices
- 1/4 cup sugar
Directions:
- Sift together the flour, one-half cup sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- Beat the egg and add it to the milk and shortening. Stir this liquid mixture into the flour mixture, mixing until smooth.
- Pour the batter into a greased pan that measures 8×8 inches. Arrange three peach slices in the shape of a fan in each corner of the coffee cake. Sprinkle one-fourth cup sugar over the top.
- Bake in a moderately hot oven (400 degrees) for 25 minutes.
