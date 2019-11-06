    Cornbread Stuffing

    By -
    0
    18

    Cornbread Stuffing

    Ingredients:

    • 4 cups day-old cornbread, crumbled
    • 1 (4 oz.) Italian sausage
    • 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
    • 1/2 cup minced onion
    • 1/2 cup chopped celery
    • 1 T minced parsley
    • 1 tsp. dried thyme leaves, crushed
    • 1 tsp. salt
    • 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
    • 1/3 cup chicken broth
    • 2 T honey

    Directions:

    1. In large bowl, place crumbled cornbread.
    2. Remove sausage from casing. In medium skillet, crumble and sauté sausage until brown. Using slotted spoon, drain (reserving fat) sausage and add to cornbread. Return skillet to medium-high heat using 1 Tablespoon of reserved fat; stir in bell pepper, onion and celery. Sauté until vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in parsley, thyme, salt and pepper. Cool slightly, then add to cornbread.
    3. In small bowl, combine broth and honey. Pour over stuffing.
    4. Place stuffing in a greased 9×9-inch baking dish. Cover dish with foil and bake at 350°F for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake another 10 minutes until stuffing is lightly browned. 

    TIP: As an alternative, you may pack stuffing into poultry cavity before roasting.

    STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

    Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

    SHARE
    Previous articleGolden Corn Bread
    Next articleSweet Potato Bread

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Receive emails as this discussion progresses.