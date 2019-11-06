Cornbread Stuffing
Ingredients:
- 4 cups day-old cornbread, crumbled
- 1 (4 oz.) Italian sausage
- 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1/2 cup minced onion
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1 T minced parsley
- 1 tsp. dried thyme leaves, crushed
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1/3 cup chicken broth
- 2 T honey
Directions:
- In large bowl, place crumbled cornbread.
- Remove sausage from casing. In medium skillet, crumble and sauté sausage until brown. Using slotted spoon, drain (reserving fat) sausage and add to cornbread. Return skillet to medium-high heat using 1 Tablespoon of reserved fat; stir in bell pepper, onion and celery. Sauté until vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in parsley, thyme, salt and pepper. Cool slightly, then add to cornbread.
- In small bowl, combine broth and honey. Pour over stuffing.
- Place stuffing in a greased 9×9-inch baking dish. Cover dish with foil and bake at 350°F for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake another 10 minutes until stuffing is lightly browned.
TIP: As an alternative, you may pack stuffing into poultry cavity before roasting.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!