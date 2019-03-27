Savory Tomato Pie
Yield: 4+6 servings
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour and 15 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 30 minutes
Ingredients for the pie:
- 1 1/2 pounds tomatoes, sliced
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh oregano
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil
- 4 ounces fresh goat cheese
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Fontina
- ½ cup Romano cheese, plus an additional 2 tablespoons for topping
- 8 ounces cooked bacon, crumbled or diced
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Ingredients for the crust: :
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup cornmeal
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 stick unsalted butter, chilled
- 3/4 cups buttermilk
Directions:
- Line baking sheet with paper toweling and set tomato slices on towels. Sprinkle with salt and allow them to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes to extract some of the juices.
- Mix together green onions, garlic, herbs, cheese, bacon and pepper and set aside.
- Stir together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Blend chilled butter into flour mixture with pastry blender or two forks until butter flour mixture forms pea-sized crumbs. Stir in buttermilk and mix until well combined. On lightly floured surface, turn out dough and roll it into circle about 11 inches in diameter.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and lightly butter 9 inch pie plate. Gently lift dough and place it into pan, working dough until pan is evenly lined with crust.
- Gently pat tomatoes dry with paper toweling.
- To fill pie, sprinkle half of cheese mixture over crust. Layer in half tomatoes, sprinkle with black pepper, and top with remaining cheese. Place remaining tomatoes on top of cheese with an additional sprinkle of pepper. Finish with remaining 2 tablespoons of Romano.
- Bake pie uncovered for 30-35 minutes or until crust is lightly browned and pie is bubbling. Allow to rest for 15 minutes before slicing. Serve warm.
