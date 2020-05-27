BBQ Pepper Steak
Ingredients:
- 1 each green, red and yellow bell pepper cut into strips
- 1 small onion cut into strips
- 1 pound boneless beef top round steak fat trimmed and cut into strips
- 1 garlic clove minced
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 3 Tablespoons light soy sauce less sodium
- 1/2 cup low-sodium barbecue sauce
- 2 cups hot cooked long-grain brown rice
Directions:
- Heat large non-stick skillet with cooking spray on medium-heat. Add bell peppers and onions; cook and stir 6-8 minutes; transfer to large bowl and cover to keep warm.
- Add meat, garlic and black pepper to skillet. Cook and stir 3 minutes. Add soy sauce; cook 1 minute or until meat is done. Stir in barbecue sauce and cook another 3 minutes.
- Toss meat mixture with vegetables. Spoon over rice.
