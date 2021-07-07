Sweet Potato and Blue Cheese Nachos

Ingredients:

  • 1 bag sweet potato chips
  • 2 bell peppers, diced
  • 2 cups pre-cooked chicken, shredded
  • ½ cup blue cheese crumbles
  • 1 cucumber, peeled and cut into matchsticks
  • 1 apple or pear, diced
  • ⅓ cup blue cheese dressing or dip
  • ⅓ cup chopped walnuts (optional)
  • ½ cup chopped dill
  • Black pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400˚F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment. Spread out sweet potato chips into a single even layer.
  2. Sprinkle bell peppers and chicken evenly over chips. Top with blue cheese crumbles.
  3. Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until cheese begins to melt and nachos are warm in the center. Remove from oven.
  4. Sprinkle with grated cucumber, walnuts, and fresh dill, then drizzle with blue cheese dressing. Finish with a hefty grind of black pepper. Serve immediately.

