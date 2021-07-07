Sweet Potato and Blue Cheese Nachos
Ingredients:
- 1 bag sweet potato chips
- 2 bell peppers, diced
- 2 cups pre-cooked chicken, shredded
- ½ cup blue cheese crumbles
- 1 cucumber, peeled and cut into matchsticks
- 1 apple or pear, diced
- ⅓ cup blue cheese dressing or dip
- ⅓ cup chopped walnuts (optional)
- ½ cup chopped dill
- Black pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400˚F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment. Spread out sweet potato chips into a single even layer.
- Sprinkle bell peppers and chicken evenly over chips. Top with blue cheese crumbles.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until cheese begins to melt and nachos are warm in the center. Remove from oven.
- Sprinkle with grated cucumber, walnuts, and fresh dill, then drizzle with blue cheese dressing. Finish with a hefty grind of black pepper. Serve immediately.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!