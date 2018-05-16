Ingredients:
- 1 lb extra lean, boneless round steak cut 1/3- inch thick
- 1 small head cauliflower
- 1 tbsp canola oil
- 1 green pepper cut into 3/4-inch pieces
- 1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce
- 1 garlic clove minced
- 2 tbsp corn starch
- 1/2 tsp sugar
- 1 1/2 cups low sodium, fat free beef broth or water
- 1 cup sliced green onions with tops
- 3 cups hot, cooked rice
Directions:
- Cut meat into 1/2 inch squares. Brown meat in canola oil about 5 minutes.
- Separate cauliflower into florets (about 4 cups).
- Add cauliflower, green pepper, soy sauce, and garlic. Stir lightly to coat vegetables with soy sauce. Cover pan and simmer until vegetables are barely tender, about 10 minutes.
- Blend cornstarch, sugar, and beef br
- Serve over long grain rice.
oth and add to meat mixture with green onions. Cook, stirring constantly, until thoroughly heated and sauce is thickened.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!