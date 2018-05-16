Beef Choufleur

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb extra lean, boneless round steak cut 1/3- inch thick
  • 1 small head cauliflower
  • 1 tbsp canola oil
  • 1 green pepper cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce
  • 1 garlic clove minced
  • 2 tbsp corn starch
  • 1/2 tsp sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups low sodium, fat free beef broth or water
  • 1 cup sliced green onions with tops
  • 3 cups hot, cooked rice

Directions:

  1. Cut meat into 1/2 inch squares. Brown meat in canola oil about 5 minutes.
  2. Separate cauliflower into florets (about 4 cups).
  3. Add cauliflower, green pepper, soy sauce, and garlic. Stir lightly to coat vegetables with soy sauce. Cover pan and simmer until vegetables are barely tender, about 10 minutes.
  4. Blend cornstarch, sugar, and beef br

    5. oth and add to meat mixture with green onions. Cook, stirring constantly, until thoroughly heated and sauce is thickened.

  5. Serve over long grain rice.

