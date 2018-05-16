Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (93% or leaner)
- 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce, divided
- 1 cup dry bread crumbs
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 egg
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 pounds red potatoes, cut into 3/4 inch cubes
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Topping:
- 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
Directions:
- Heat oven to 400°F. Reserve 1/4 cup of tomato sauce; set aside.
- Combine Ground Beef, remaining tomato sauce, bread crumbs, onion, egg, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, salt and pepper in large bowl; mixing lightly but thoroughly.
- Shape beef mixture into 8 x 4 x 2-inch loaf on parchment-lined sheet pan.
- Toss potatoes with nonstick cooking spray, garlic salt and pepper. Spread potatoes evenly around the meatloaf on the sheet pan. Place sheet pan on the center rack of oven, bake in preheated 400°F oven for 40 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine reserved tomato sauce with brown sugar and dry mustard. Spread sauce evenly over top of the meatloaf, stir potatoes, and continue cooking another 20 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of meatloaf registers 160°F.
- Remove meatloaf and let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Test potatoes for doneness and return to oven if needed while meatloaf rests.
- Cut meatloaf into slices. Serve with potatoes.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
