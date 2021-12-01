Bell Pepper Nachos
Ingredients:
- 4 bell peppers
- 1 cup salsa
- 2 tsp. seasoning (try a mixture-chili powder, garlic powder, ground cumin, pepper)
- 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded or chopped (or beans or tofu or try a combination)
- 3/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350˚F.
- Wash bell peppers, remove seeds and cut into bite-sized pieces. Arrange pieces close together in a single layer on a large foil-lined baking sheet.
- In a medium bowl, combine salsa, seasonings and meat, beans or tofu. Spoon the mixture evenly over pepper pieces. Top with cheese.
- Bake for 15 minutes, or until peppers are heated through and cheese is melted. Serve warm.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!