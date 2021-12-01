    Bell Pepper Nachos

    Ingredients:

    • 4 bell peppers
    • 1 cup salsa
    • 2 tsp. seasoning (try a mixture-chili powder, garlic powder, ground cumin, pepper)
    • 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded or chopped (or beans or tofu or try a combination)
    • 3/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

    Directions:

    1. Preheat oven to 350˚F.
    2. Wash bell peppers, remove seeds and cut into bite-sized pieces. Arrange pieces close together in a single layer on a large foil-lined baking sheet.
    3. In a medium bowl, combine salsa, seasonings and meat, beans or tofu. Spoon the mixture evenly over pepper pieces. Top with cheese.
    4. Bake for 15 minutes, or until peppers are heated through and cheese is melted. Serve warm.

