Eggnog muffins
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3/4 cup dairy eggnog
- 1/2 cup dark rum or 1/2 cup water plus 1 tsp. Rum extract
- 5 Tbsp. melted butter
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir in remaining ingredients.
- Spoon batter into 12 greased muffin cups, filling 2/3 full.
- Bake at 400°F for about 20 minutes until toothpick comes out clean.
- Remove muffins to wire rack; cool completely before serving. Makes 12.
