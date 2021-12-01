Eggnog muffins

Eggnog muffins

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups flour
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 3/4 cup dairy eggnog
  • 1/2 cup dark rum or 1/2 cup water plus 1 tsp. Rum extract
  • 5 Tbsp. melted butter
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1/2 tsp. nutmeg

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir in remaining ingredients.
  2. Spoon batter into 12 greased muffin cups, filling 2/3 full.
  3. Bake at 400°F for about 20 minutes until toothpick comes out clean.
  4. Remove muffins to wire rack; cool completely before serving. Makes 12.

