Holiday Spread
Ingredients:
- 12-oz. pkg. fresh cranberries
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 cup apricot jam
- 8-oz. pkg. cream cheese, room temperature
- Snack crackers
Directions:
- Combine cranberries and sugar in an ungreased 13”X9” baking pan; mix until cranberries are coated.
- Cover and bake at 350°F until cranberries burst, about 30 minutes.
- Add pecans and jam to cranberries, stir well. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
- Before serving, spread cream cheese evenly on a platter; spoon cranberry mixture on top. Serve with crackers.
