Holiday Spread

Ingredients:

  • 12-oz. pkg. fresh cranberries
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 cup apricot jam
  • 8-oz. pkg. cream cheese, room temperature
  • Snack crackers

Directions:

  1. Combine cranberries and sugar in an ungreased 13”X9” baking pan; mix until cranberries are coated.
  2. Cover and bake at 350°F until cranberries burst, about 30 minutes.
  3. Add pecans and jam to cranberries, stir well. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  4. Before serving, spread cream cheese evenly on a platter; spoon cranberry mixture on top. Serve with crackers.

