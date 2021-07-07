Berry Basil Fruit Salad
Ingredients:
- 1/2 grapefruit, peeled and segmented
- Juice from other half of grapefruit
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 7 leaves of cinnamon basil, minced
- 7 leaves of mint, minced
- 1 orange, peeled and segmented
- 4 pints of your favorite berries, stemmed and pitted if needed
- Combine grapefruit juice and honey in a large bowl; whisk until the honey has dissolved. Stir in basil and mint. Add remaining grapefruit, oranges, and berries. Gently fold the fruit together until all of the fruit is coated with the mint and basil mixture. Refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!