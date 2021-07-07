Caprese Burger
Ingredients:
- 4 turkey or veggie burgers
- ¼ cup + 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
- 1 small zucchini, thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 4 Tbsp. basil pesto (store-bought or homemade)
- 4 burger buns
- 4 thick slices fresh mozzarella
- 1 large tomato, sliced
- Basil leaves (2-3 per burger)
Directions:
- Lay out burger patties on a plate. Evenly brush 2 Tbsp. vinegar over both sides of patties and lightly sprinkle with salt and black pepper.
- In a mixing bowl, toss zucchini with remaining ¼ cup vinegar, ¼ tsp. salt, and a generous grind of black pepper. In a separate small bowl, mix together mayonnaise and pesto. Set both aside.
- Preheat grill or stove top griddle over medium heat. Cook burger patties for 2-3 minutes per side, or to desired doneness; remove from heat.
- Spread pesto mayo on burger buns, then layer with a burger patty, tomato, cheese, zucchini, and basil leaves. Serve immediately.
