Caprese Burger

By -
0
8

Caprese Burger

Ingredients:

  • 4 turkey or veggie burgers
  • ¼ cup + 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 small zucchini, thinly sliced
  • 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
  • 4 Tbsp. basil pesto (store-bought or homemade)
  • 4 burger buns
  • 4 thick slices fresh mozzarella
  • 1 large tomato, sliced
  • Basil leaves (2-3 per burger)

Directions:

  1. Lay out burger patties on a plate. Evenly brush 2 Tbsp. vinegar over both sides of patties and lightly sprinkle with salt and black pepper.
  2. In a mixing bowl, toss zucchini with remaining ¼ cup vinegar, ¼ tsp. salt, and a generous grind of black pepper. In a separate small bowl, mix together mayonnaise and pesto. Set both aside.
  3. Preheat grill or stove top griddle over medium heat. Cook burger patties for 2-3 minutes per side, or to desired doneness; remove from heat.
  4. Spread pesto mayo on burger buns, then layer with a burger patty, tomato, cheese, zucchini, and basil leaves. Serve immediately.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.