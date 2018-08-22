Ingredients:
- 5 slices bacon thick-cut
- 1 7 ounce boneless ham steak cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 small onion chopped
- 1/2 cup red bell pepper seeded and diced (1/2-inch)
- 1 20-oz bag refrigerated hash brown potatoes
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- Cook bacon in large (12-inch) skillet over medium heat, turning once, until crisp and browned, about 8 minutes. Transfer bacon to paper towels to cool. Pour fat from skillet into small bowl. You should have 5 tablespoons; add vegetable oil, if needed.
- Return 3 tablespoons bacon fat to skillet over medium heat. Add ham and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to brown, about 2 minutes.
- Add onion and red pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is golden, about 7 minutes.
- Add hash browns and cook until underside is mostly golden brown, about 7 minutes. Drizzle remaining 2 tablespoons bacon fat over potatoes. Using metal spatula, turn hash browns over in sections. Continue cooking until other side is mostly golden brown, about 7 minutes. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until hash is completely golden brown, about 5 minutes more.
- Sprinkle with crumbled bacon and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot. If desired, top each serving with a fried or poached egg.