Ingredients:

1 refrigerated pie crust

4 cups blueberries

½ cup sugar

2 ½ tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon butter

½ teaspoon grated lemon peel

Directions:

Roll out one sheet pie crust to flatten. Fit into a 9-inch pie dish. In a medium saucepan combine 1 cup of the blueberries, sugar, cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until mixture is thickened and clear. Stir in butter; cool for 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining 3 cups blueberries and lemon peel. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Turn cooled filling into pie shell. Lay the remaining pie crust on a sheet of wax paper. Roll out to flatten. With a knife or pastry wheel cut pastry into 3/8-inch wide strips. Arrange in a criss-cross pattern on top of blueberries, pressing ends into the edges of the bottom crust and crimping to seal. Place pie on a baking sheet. Bake in the bottom third of oven until crust is golden and filling bubbles gently, about 30 minutes. Cool on rack.

Variations

Cornmeal Crumb Top Variation: Do not use top crust. In a medium bowl combine ½ cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour, ¼ cup cornmeal, ¾ teaspoon cinnamon and 3 tablespoons softened butter until blended. Crumble over filling. Bake as above.

Decorated Lattice Variation: Cut top crust into ¾-inch wide strips. Set the two end strips and two short strips aside. Arrange remaining strips in a criss -cross pattern on top of blueberries. With the large end of a piping tip or a small knife cut out 15 small circles and 12 small leaves . Brush with milk and sprinkle with sugar. Place in clusters decoratively on the pastry lattice securing with a little milk. Bake as above.