First published October 15, 1987
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cooked, mashed pumpkin
- 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ginger
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 3 eggs, slightly beaten
- 1/4 cup dry sherry
- 1 cup whipping cream
Directions:
- Combine pumpkin, sugar, spices and salt. Blend in eggs and sherry.
- Pour into greased 1-1/2 qt. casserole and set casserole in shallow pan of hot water.
- Bake at 350 F for 1 hour or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cool.
- Whip cream, adding 2 tablespoons powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon sherry, if desired.
- Before serving, top with whipped cream.
Serves 8.
