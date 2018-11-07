Pumpkin Custard

First published October 15, 1987

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups cooked, mashed pumpkin
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. ginger
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
  • 3 eggs, slightly beaten
  • 1/4 cup dry sherry
  • 1 cup whipping cream

Directions:

  1. Combine pumpkin, sugar, spices and salt. Blend in eggs and sherry.
  2. Pour into greased 1-1/2 qt. casserole and set casserole in shallow pan of hot water.
  3. Bake at 350 F for 1 hour or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cool.
  4. Whip cream, adding 2 tablespoons powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon sherry, if desired.
  5. Before serving, top with whipped cream.

Serves 8.

