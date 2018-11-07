Pumpkin Pie Layer:
- 15 oz pure pumpkin puree
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1/4 cup unsweetened evaporated milk
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp ginger
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp salt
Yogurt Layer:
- 1 cup low fat vanilla Greek yogurt
Crumble Layer:
- 6 sheets graham crackers
- whole almonds for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- Pumpkin Pie Layer: Place all ingredients for Pumpkin Pie layer in a bowl, mix well.
- Cheesecake Layer : Measure out yogurt into a bowl.
- Crumble Layer : Place graham crackers in a plastic bag, crush until at desired texture.
- Assembling the Parfaits : Spoon a heaping tablespoon of pumpkin pie mixture into small 3 oz containers. Add a heaping tablespoon of yogurt, then top with a heaping tablespoon of crumble. Repeat adding a layer of pumpkin mixture, yogurt, and top with more crumble. Garnish with 2 or 3 whole almonds on top if desired. Store ingredients separately and assemble just before serving.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!