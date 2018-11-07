Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Parfait

Pumpkin Pie Layer:

  • 15 oz pure pumpkin puree
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened evaporated milk
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp ginger
  • 1/2 tsp nutmeg
  • 1/4 tsp salt

Yogurt Layer:

  • 1 cup low fat vanilla Greek yogurt

Crumble Layer:

  • 6 sheets graham crackers
  • whole almonds for garnish (optional)

Directions:

  1. Pumpkin Pie Layer: Place all ingredients for Pumpkin Pie layer in a bowl, mix well.  
  2. Cheesecake Layer : Measure out yogurt into a bowl.  
  3. Crumble Layer : Place graham crackers in a plastic bag, crush until at desired texture.  
  4. Assembling the Parfaits : Spoon a heaping tablespoon of pumpkin pie mixture into small 3 oz containers. Add a heaping tablespoon of yogurt, then top with a heaping tablespoon of crumble. Repeat adding a layer of pumpkin mixture, yogurt, and top with more crumble. Garnish with 2 or 3 whole almonds on top if desired. Store ingredients separately and assemble just before serving.   

