First published November 22, 1973
Ingredients:
- 2 cups chopped, cooked turkey
- 2 cups chopped, canned potatoes
- 2 Tbsp. chopped green pepper or celery
- 3/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- dash pepper
- 1/2 cup water
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients together. Put them in a shallow, greased baking dish. Cover the dish. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Take the cover off the dish after half an hour for browning the top. Makes 4 servings.
