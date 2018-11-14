Turkey Hash

By -
0
9

First published November 22, 1973

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups chopped, cooked turkey
  • 2 cups chopped, canned potatoes
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped green pepper or celery
  • 3/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • dash pepper
  • 1/2 cup water

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients together. Put them in a shallow, greased baking dish. Cover the dish. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Take the cover off the dish after half an hour for browning the top. Makes 4 servings.

