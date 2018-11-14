Turkey Corn Soup

Ingredients:

  • 2 large cans Chicken Broth
  • 2lbs. leftover turkey, cubed
  • 1 cup chopped Onion
  • 1 cup chopped Celery
  • 1 cup shredded Carrots
  • 2 Chicken Bouillon cubes
  • 2 cans Cream Style Corn
  • 1 bag uncooked Egg Noodles (12oz.)
  • ¼ cup butter
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. pepper

Directions:

  1. In a large pot, combine the broth, turkey, onion, celery, carrots and bouillon.  Bring to a boil.  Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in the corn, noodles and butter; cook 10 minutes longer or until noodles are tender.  Season with salt and pepper.

