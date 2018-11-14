Ingredients:
- 2 large cans Chicken Broth
- 2lbs. leftover turkey, cubed
- 1 cup chopped Onion
- 1 cup chopped Celery
- 1 cup shredded Carrots
- 2 Chicken Bouillon cubes
- 2 cans Cream Style Corn
- 1 bag uncooked Egg Noodles (12oz.)
- ¼ cup butter
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
Directions:
- In a large pot, combine the broth, turkey, onion, celery, carrots and bouillon. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in the corn, noodles and butter; cook 10 minutes longer or until noodles are tender. Season with salt and pepper.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!