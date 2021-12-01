Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup butter, sliced
- 1/3 cup hot pepper sauce
- 1 lb. ground chicken
- 3/4 cup dry bread crumbs
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 stalk celery, minced
- 1/2 tsp. Onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. Garlic powder
- 1 tsp. Salt
- 1 tsp. Pepper
- 2 Tbsp. Oil
- Optional: wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, ranch dressing, carrot sticks, celery
Directions:
- In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter with hot sauce; set aside to cool.
- In a bowl, combine chicken, bread crumbs, egg, celery and seasonings. Mix well with clean hands.
- Add butter mixture, mix well and form into 3/4-inch meatballs.
- Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook until browned on all sides, but still pink in the center; drain.
- Transfer meatballs to a lightly greased 13”x9” class baking dish.
- Bake uncovered at 450°F for 15-20 minutes, until cooked through. Serve with sauce and veggies.
