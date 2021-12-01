Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup butter, sliced
  • 1/3 cup hot pepper sauce
  • 1 lb. ground chicken
  • 3/4 cup dry bread crumbs
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 stalk celery, minced
  • 1/2 tsp. Onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp. Garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. Salt
  • 1 tsp. Pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. Oil
  • Optional: wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, ranch dressing, carrot sticks, celery

Directions:

  1. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter with hot sauce; set aside to cool.
  2. In a bowl, combine chicken, bread crumbs, egg, celery and seasonings. Mix well with clean hands.
  3. Add butter mixture, mix well and form into 3/4-inch meatballs.
  4. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook until browned on all sides, but still pink in the center; drain.
  5. Transfer meatballs to a lightly greased 13”x9” class baking dish.
  6. Bake uncovered at 450°F for 15-20 minutes, until cooked through. Serve with sauce and veggies.

