Warm Breakfast Fruit
Yield: 12 to 14 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 29-oz. cans sliced peaches
  • 2 29-oz. cans pear halves
  • 1 15-oz. can apricot halves
  • 1 20-oz. can pineapple chunks
  • 1 21-oz. can cherry pie filling

Directions:

  1. Drain all fruit and slice larger pieces.
  2. Combine in a 5-quart slow cooker; top with pie filling. Cover and cook on high setting for 2 hours, or until completely heated through.
  3. Serve with slotted spoon.

