Warm Breakfast Fruit
Yield: 12 to 14 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 29-oz. cans sliced peaches
- 2 29-oz. cans pear halves
- 1 15-oz. can apricot halves
- 1 20-oz. can pineapple chunks
- 1 21-oz. can cherry pie filling
Directions:
- Drain all fruit and slice larger pieces.
- Combine in a 5-quart slow cooker; top with pie filling. Cover and cook on high setting for 2 hours, or until completely heated through.
- Serve with slotted spoon.
