Ingredients:
- 5 medium Russet potatoes
- 6 tablespoons melted unsalted butter, divided
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Colby jack cheese
- 2 cups diced cooked chicken (leftover or store-bought rotisserie chicken)
- 1/2 cup prepared buffalo hot sauce
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
Directions:
- Sliced fresh carrots and celery, for serving. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Place potatoes on wire rack set over baking sheet. Bake until fork tender, about 40 to 60 minutes (depending on how big your potatoes are). Remove from oven and let rest until cool enough to handle.
- Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees F. Cut each potato in half, lengthwise. Using a spoon, scoop out most of potato, leaving a thick layer behind.
- Return potato skins to wire rack and brush inside of each with 3 tablespoons melted butter. Season with salt and pepper. Bake 10-15 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy.
- Remove from the oven and sprinkle each with Colby jack cheese. Return potatoes to oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, toss together chicken, remaining 3 tablespoons butter, and hot sauce in medium bowl.
- Remove potato skins from oven and spoon chicken and sauce into each potato.
- Top each with a dollop of sour cream, scallions, and blue cheese. Enjoy!
