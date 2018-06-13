Homemade Queso

By -
0
4

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 2 cups half-and-half
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (5.2-oz) creamy cracked pepper cheese (such as Boursin)
  • 1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup pepper jack cheese, shredded
  • 2 tablespoons hot sauce, or to taste

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour and cook for 3 minutes. Whisk in the half-and-half, stirring frequently until thick, about 5 minutes.
  2. Stir in black pepper cheese, keep stirring until melted. Add shredded cheeses and stir until melted. Add hot sauce and check for seasoning.
  3. Keep on very low heat until ready to serve. Serve with tortilla chips, chopped tomatoes, cilantro, and pickled jalapeños.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.