Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups half-and-half
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 (5.2-oz) creamy cracked pepper cheese (such as Boursin)
- 1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup pepper jack cheese, shredded
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce, or to taste
Directions:
- Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour and cook for 3 minutes. Whisk in the half-and-half, stirring frequently until thick, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in black pepper cheese, keep stirring until melted. Add shredded cheeses and stir until melted. Add hot sauce and check for seasoning.
- Keep on very low heat until ready to serve. Serve with tortilla chips, chopped tomatoes, cilantro, and pickled jalapeños.
