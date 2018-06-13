Ingredients:
- 8 slices whole wheat bread
- 8 ounces (1 pkg.) cream cheese, whipped
- 4 slices sharp cheddar cheese
- 4 slices pepper jack cheese
- 1/2 cup pickled jalapeño slices
- 3 tablespoons butter
Directions:
- Top four slices of bread each with two tablespoons cream cheese, one slice cheddar cheese, and one slice pepper jack cheese. Top cheese with jalapeños, then place remaining slices of bread on top of jalapeños to make four sandwiches.
- Melt butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place sandwich in pan and cook for 2-3 minutes until bread is browned, then flip and cook on the other side for another 2-3 minutes until second side is browned and cheese is melted.
- Repeat process for remaining sandwiches. Serve hot.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!