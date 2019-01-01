Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp canola oil
- 1 1/2 cup onion (chopped)
- 5 stalks green onions (sliced)
- 1 cup green bell pepper (chopped)
- 2 clove garlic (chopped)
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 5 cups water
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (chopped)
- 1 (14.5 oz) can canned diced tomatoes
- 2 cup fresh tomatoes (chopped)
- 6 oz no-salt-added tomato paste
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 12 oz reduced fat turkey sausage crumbles, cooked
- 32 oz frozen corn
- 4 oz lean cooked ham (chopped)
Directions:
- Heat the oil in a large soup pot and saute the onion, green onion, bell pepper, and garlic until tender.
- Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until bubbly. Add the water, chicken, diced tomatoes and juice, fresh tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, and pepper. Add the sausage to the soup pot, along with the corn and ham.
- Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
