Chicken and Dumplings

By -
0
4

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. ground sage
  • 1/2 tsp. salt (optional)
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt (non-fat)
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Tbsp. cold water
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 tsp. olive oil
  • 1 medium onion (diced)
  • 2 carrots (diced)
  • 2 stalks celery (diced)
  • 8 oz. mushrooms (sliced)
  • 1 1/2 lbs. chicken breasts (boneless, skinless, diced)
  • 8 cups chicken broth (fat-free)

Directions:

  1. Mix the flours, baking soda, baking powder, sage, salt (optional), and pepper in a medium bowl. Add yogurt, egg, and water and knead to make a slightly sticky dough. Cover the bowl and set aside.
  2. Add cooking spray and olive oil to a large soup pot over medium high heat. Add the onion, carrots, celery, and mushrooms. Sauté for 5-7 minutes or until the vegetables are softened.
  3. Add the chicken and broth, and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer for 5 minutes.
  4. Roll the dough out into an 8 inch disk that is 1/2-inch thick. Cut the dough into 1 inch pieces and drop the dumplings into the simmering broth. Stir frequently until all the dumplings are added.
  5. Simmer the dumplings for 10 minutes and serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.