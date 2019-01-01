Ingredients:
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. ground sage
- 1/2 tsp. salt (optional)
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt (non-fat)
- 1 egg
- 1 Tbsp. cold water
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- 1 medium onion (diced)
- 2 carrots (diced)
- 2 stalks celery (diced)
- 8 oz. mushrooms (sliced)
- 1 1/2 lbs. chicken breasts (boneless, skinless, diced)
- 8 cups chicken broth (fat-free)
Directions:
- Mix the flours, baking soda, baking powder, sage, salt (optional), and pepper in a medium bowl. Add yogurt, egg, and water and knead to make a slightly sticky dough. Cover the bowl and set aside.
- Add cooking spray and olive oil to a large soup pot over medium high heat. Add the onion, carrots, celery, and mushrooms. Sauté for 5-7 minutes or until the vegetables are softened.
- Add the chicken and broth, and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer for 5 minutes.
- Roll the dough out into an 8 inch disk that is 1/2-inch thick. Cut the dough into 1 inch pieces and drop the dumplings into the simmering broth. Stir frequently until all the dumplings are added.
- Simmer the dumplings for 10 minutes and serve.
