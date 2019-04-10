California Chicken
Yield: 6-8 servings
Originally published on May 30, 1941.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups carrots, grated
- 1 1/2 cups potatoes, cubed
- 1/2 cup onions, chopped
- 1 small can tuna fish
- 1 cup canned peas
- 2 cups milk
- 1 tsp. salt
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 4 Tbsp. flour
- buttered crumbs
Directions:
- Boil the carrots and the onions together in the liquid drained from the peas, adding just enough water to cover them. After 15 minutes, add the potatoes and boil them until they are tender; then add the salt.
- While the vegetables are cooking, make a white sauce by adding flour to the melted butter, then add the milk or part milking part vegetable water (if any is left over after cooking the vegetables).
- Add the peas to the other vegetables; then break the fish into fairly large pieces, without discarding the juice, and add them to the white sauce.
- Butter a baking dish and put in alternately, until all are used, a layer of vegetables and a layer of white sauce and fish.
- Cover the top with buttered crumbs and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the crumbs are browned and the sauce bubbles up around the edges.
