Tomato and Apple Butter
Originally published on October 6, 1944.
Ingredients:
- 1 naval orange (1/2 cupful of peel and 1/3 cupful of juice)
- 5 cupfuls chopped apples, including the peel and core
- 2 1/2 cupfuls cut raw tomatoes
- 1 1/2 cupfuls sugar
- 1 2” stick cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp. vinegar
Directions:
- Squeeze the juice from the orange and cut the peel into small pieces.
- Combine the apples, orange peel and tomatoes, cover the mixture, and cook it slowly until the fruit is soft, or about 20 minutes.
- Press the mixture through a strainer, then add the sugar, cinnamon, and vinegar, and boil it rapidly, stirring frequently until it is thick, about 15 minutes.
- At the end of this time, remove the cinnamon stick and add the orange juice. Continue to cook the mixture until it is again thick, for about 30 minutes.
- Pour the butter into clean, hot glasses and seal them with a coating melted paraffin.
