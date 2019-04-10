Tomato and Apple Butter

Tomato and Apple Butter

Originally published on October 6, 1944.

Ingredients:

  • 1 naval orange (1/2 cupful of peel and 1/3 cupful of juice)
  • 5 cupfuls chopped apples, including the peel and core
  • 2 1/2 cupfuls cut raw tomatoes
  • 1 1/2 cupfuls sugar
  • 1 2” stick cinnamon
  • 1 Tbsp. vinegar

Directions:

  1. Squeeze the juice from the orange and cut the peel into small pieces.
  2. Combine the apples, orange peel and tomatoes, cover the mixture, and cook it slowly until the fruit is soft, or about 20 minutes.
  3. Press the mixture through a strainer, then add the sugar, cinnamon, and vinegar, and boil it rapidly, stirring frequently until it is thick, about 15 minutes.
  4. At the end of this time, remove the cinnamon stick and add the orange juice. Continue to cook the mixture until it is again thick, for about 30 minutes.
  5. Pour the butter into clean, hot glasses and seal them with a coating melted paraffin.

