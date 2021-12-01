Celery with Apricot Blue Cheese Spread
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. crumbled blue cheese
- 3 Tbsp. fat-free cream cheese
- 1/2 cup fat-free yogurt (plain)
- 4 dried apricots
- 4 dried figs or dates
- 1/4 cup pecans
- 8 stalks celery
Directions:
- Chop dried fruit and pecans.
- Mix blue cheese, cream cheese, and yogurt with a fork or hand mixer until smooth.
- Stir in chopped, dried fruit and pecans. Refrigerate spread until ready for use.
- Slice celery stalks into 3-4 inch sticks.
- Fill celery pieces with spread.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!