Sweet Potato Bread
Yield: 2 loaves
Prep time:1 hour 40 minutes
Cooking time:40 minutes
Total time:2 hour and 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 7 to 7-1/2 cups white flour
- 1-1/2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1-1/2 teaspoons salt
- 2 packages dry yeast
- 4 tablespoons melted butter (1/2 stick)
- 2 cups very warm water
- 1-1/2 cups cooked, mashed sweet potatoes
- 1/4 cup toasted sesame seed
- 1 egg white
- 1 tablespoon water
Directions:
- Mix 5-½ cups white flour with all the whole wheat flour. Pour 2-⅓ cups of this flour mixture into a bowl and add sugar, salt, and yeast. Mix in butter and gradually stir in 2 cups water.
- Beat 2 minutes with electric mixer at medium speed and scrape bowl from time to time.
- Add sweet potatoes and ½ cup of flour mixture, and beat at high speed for 2 minutes.
- Mix in remaining flour mixture, ½ cup at a time, and enough additional white flour to make a soft dough.
- Turn out onto floured board and knead until smooth.
- Place in buttered bowl, turn to grease top, cover, and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.
- Punch down and knead in 3 tablespoons sesame seed.
- Divide dough in half, place in 2 greased 9-inch loaf pans, cover, and let rise until doubled.
- Mix egg white with 1 tablespoon water and brush over tops of loaves. Sprinkle with remaining sesame seed and bake in preheated 375 degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until done.
