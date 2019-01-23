Cheesy Chicken Spinach Noodle Casserole
Ingredients:
- 1 pound chicken breast skinless, boneless
- 10 3/4 ounce can of cream of mushroom soup, condensed
- 1 cup water
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 tablespoon of dry chives
- 1/2 tablespoon of dry thyme
- 1/2 tablespoon of dry parsley
- 16 ounces dry egg noodles cooked
- 3 cups baby spinach, rinsed and chopped
- 1 cup cheddar cheese shredded
Directions:
- Place chicken breast in the bottom of a slow cooker.
- In a small bowl combine cream of mushroom soup, water, garlic powder, onion powder, chives, thyme, and parsley. Pour seasoned soup mixture over chicken breast. Place lid on slow cooker and cook on low 6 – 8 hours until chicken is cooked through and shreds easily.
- Remove chicken breast from slow cooker and shred into fine pieces. Add shredded chicken back into the slow cooker and stir in hot cooked egg noodles, baby spinach, and shredded cheese. Replace lid and allow to heat through for 15 – 20 minutes until spinach is wilted and cheese is melted.
