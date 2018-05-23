Avocado, Potato, and Grilled Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

  • 3 medium red potatoes
  • 1 fresh ripe, avocado
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 4 green onions (chopped)
  • 1/2 medium red bell pepper (chopped)
  • 8 ounces frozen pre-cooked grilled chicken strips (about 8 strips) (thawed, cut into bite-size pieces)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup lemon non-fat yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. In a medium sauce pan, boil potatoes about 20 minutes, until just tender; run under cold water to cool, and cut into chunks.
  2. Peel avocado and cut into chunks; coat with lemon juice.
  3. Whisk olive oil, vinegar, yogurt, and pepper in a small bowl.
  4. Place all ingredients in large bowl. Gently toss.

