Ingredients:
- 3 medium red potatoes
- 1 fresh ripe, avocado
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 4 green onions (chopped)
- 1/2 medium red bell pepper (chopped)
- 8 ounces frozen pre-cooked grilled chicken strips (about 8 strips) (thawed, cut into bite-size pieces)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup lemon non-fat yogurt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
- In a medium sauce pan, boil potatoes about 20 minutes, until just tender; run under cold water to cool, and cut into chunks.
- Peel avocado and cut into chunks; coat with lemon juice.
- Whisk olive oil, vinegar, yogurt, and pepper in a small bowl.
- Place all ingredients in large bowl. Gently toss.
