Potato Wedges
Yield: 3 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 large baking potatoes
- 3 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons onion powder
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450°F. Scrub potatoes well but do not peel. Cut each potato into 8 wedges, lengthwise.
- Mix oil, paprika, garlic powder, chili powder, and onion powder together.
- Spread the mixture on the sides of each potato wedge. Place on a baking sheet with space between wedges.
- Bake for 30 minutes in preheated oven. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
