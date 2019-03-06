Potato Wedges

13

Potato Wedges

Yield: 3 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:40 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 3 large baking potatoes
  • 3 Tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoons paprika
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoons onion powder

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Scrub potatoes well but do not peel. Cut each potato into 8 wedges, lengthwise.
  2. Mix oil, paprika, garlic powder, chili powder, and onion powder together.
  3. Spread the mixture on the sides of each potato wedge. Place on a baking sheet with space between wedges.
  4. Bake for 30 minutes in preheated oven. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

