Homemade Dinner Rolls

Homemade Dinner Rolls

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp. yeast active, dry
  • 1 Tbsp sugar
  • 1/2 cup warm water
  • 1 cup whole milk scalded (microwave for 1.5 min)
  • 1/2 cup butter softened (you can use salted or unsalted butter)
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. Kosher salt or sea salt
  • 1 large egg
  • 5-6 cups flour
  • 2-3 Tbsp. butter melted

Directions:

  1. Combine yeast, 1 tablespoon sugar, and warm water in a small bowl and set aside.
  2. In a large stand-mixer bowl with a dough hook attachment combine scalded milk, softened butter, 1/2 cup sugar, salt, and egg. Stir until well combined.
  3. Stir in yeast mixture.
  4. Add 4 cups flour, adding 1/2 cup flour at a time until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl, it should still be slightly sticky. You may need more flour or even a little less than the full amount- it is best to eyeball this and go by feel than exact amounts.
  5. Slightly oil a large mixing bowl. Place dough in bowl and turn once to lightly cover dough in oil. Cover lightly with plastic wrap or light kitchen cloth.
  6. Allow dough to rise for 1 hour.
  7. Punch down dough. Lightly knead on a floured surface if dough is too sticky.
  8. Break off sections to form into small rolls. They should be roughly the size of a ping-pong ball (or approximately 2 oz.).
  9. Pinch the bottom of the rolls (so you have a smooth, round top) and place seam-side down in a greased 9×13 glass baking dish. You should be able to get 6 rows of 4 rolls (24 rolls total) and possibly a few extra.
  10. Cover lightly with plastic wrap (greased so dough doesn’t stick to it) or light kitchen towel and allow to rise 30-45 minutes or until rolls have at least doubled in size.
  11. Bake at 375˚ degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until tops of the rolls become light golden brown. Tip: This recipe may vary by elevation, if the middle of the rolls seem too doughy, lightly cover with foil and bake another 3-5 minutes or until centers are light and fluffy.
  12. Remove from oven and brush the tops of the rolls with melted butter. Cool slightly and serve.

