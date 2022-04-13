Homemade Dinner Rolls
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. yeast active, dry
- 1 Tbsp sugar
- 1/2 cup warm water
- 1 cup whole milk scalded (microwave for 1.5 min)
- 1/2 cup butter softened (you can use salted or unsalted butter)
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. Kosher salt or sea salt
- 1 large egg
- 5-6 cups flour
- 2-3 Tbsp. butter melted
Directions:
- Combine yeast, 1 tablespoon sugar, and warm water in a small bowl and set aside.
- In a large stand-mixer bowl with a dough hook attachment combine scalded milk, softened butter, 1/2 cup sugar, salt, and egg. Stir until well combined.
- Stir in yeast mixture.
- Add 4 cups flour, adding 1/2 cup flour at a time until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl, it should still be slightly sticky. You may need more flour or even a little less than the full amount- it is best to eyeball this and go by feel than exact amounts.
- Slightly oil a large mixing bowl. Place dough in bowl and turn once to lightly cover dough in oil. Cover lightly with plastic wrap or light kitchen cloth.
- Allow dough to rise for 1 hour.
- Punch down dough. Lightly knead on a floured surface if dough is too sticky.
- Break off sections to form into small rolls. They should be roughly the size of a ping-pong ball (or approximately 2 oz.).
- Pinch the bottom of the rolls (so you have a smooth, round top) and place seam-side down in a greased 9×13 glass baking dish. You should be able to get 6 rows of 4 rolls (24 rolls total) and possibly a few extra.
- Cover lightly with plastic wrap (greased so dough doesn’t stick to it) or light kitchen towel and allow to rise 30-45 minutes or until rolls have at least doubled in size.
- Bake at 375˚ degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until tops of the rolls become light golden brown. Tip: This recipe may vary by elevation, if the middle of the rolls seem too doughy, lightly cover with foil and bake another 3-5 minutes or until centers are light and fluffy.
- Remove from oven and brush the tops of the rolls with melted butter. Cool slightly and serve.
