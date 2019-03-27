Cherry Tomato Salad
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, Ohio
Yield: 3 cups
Prep time:10 minutes
Total time:10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. suar
- 2 Tbsp. Bacon-Onion Dip mix
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup Miracle Whip Salad Dressing
- 1/4 cup diced sweet bell peppers, optional
- 3-4 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
Directions:
- Combine the first four ingredients. Gently stir in the peppers and tomatoes and refrigerate.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!