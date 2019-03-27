Cherry Tomato Salad

Cherry Tomato Salad

Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, Ohio
Yield: 3 cups
Prep time:10 minutes
Total time:10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. suar
  • 2 Tbsp. Bacon-Onion Dip mix
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup Miracle Whip Salad Dressing
  • 1/4 cup diced sweet bell peppers, optional
  • 3-4 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

Directions:

  1. Combine the first four ingredients. Gently stir in the peppers and tomatoes and refrigerate.

