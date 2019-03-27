Digestive Biscuits
Yield: 2 dozen
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:18 minutes
Total time:28 minutes
Dear Madam,
I have a sister that lives in Manitoba, Canada. In November they had a tea get together. Each one brought cookies. One lady brought a cookie called, “The Digestive Cookie.” She would not share the recipe. All of them wanted the recipe. I sent my sister the Farm and Dairy cook book. She certainly uses it a lot. I thought you could put it in your recipe section. Certainly someone has the recipe. Thanking you so much for your cooperation, I remain,
Sincerely,
(Ms.) Rose Rowlands
… Getting the F&D over 31 years. How we do enjoy it so much. I thank you again.
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup whole wheat flour
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 tablespoon rolled oats
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 tablespoons brown sugar
- 4 tablespoons milk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F . Grease cookie sheets.
- In a large bowl, sift together the flour and baking powder. Mix in the oatmeal. Cream together the butter and the sugar and add to mixture. Stir in the milk until mixture forms a thick paste.
- Knead dough on a floured surface until smooth. Roll out dough to approximately 1/8″ thickness. Cut into rounds with cookie cutter about 2 1/2 inches in diameter. Transfer to cookie sheets and prick with a fork.
- Bake 15 to 18 minutes, or until golden. Let cool on wire rack. Store in an airtight tin.
