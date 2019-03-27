Digestive Biscuits

Yield: 2 dozen

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 18 minutes

Total time:28 minutes

Dear Madam,

I have a sister that lives in Manitoba, Canada. In November they had a tea get together. Each one brought cookies. One lady brought a cookie called, “The Digestive Cookie.” She would not share the recipe. All of them wanted the recipe. I sent my sister the Farm and Dairy cook book. She certainly uses it a lot. I thought you could put it in your recipe section. Certainly someone has the recipe. Thanking you so much for your cooperation, I remain,

Sincerely,

(Ms.) Rose Rowlands

… Getting the F&D over 31 years. How we do enjoy it so much. I thank you again.





Ingredients:

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon rolled oats

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons brown sugar

4 tablespoons milk

Directions: