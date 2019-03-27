Layered Tomato Salad

Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, Ohio
Yield: 2 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Total time:10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 3 med-lg. tomatoes (about 15 slices)
  • 1 – 1 1/2 cups Miracle Whip Salad Dressing
  • 1 – 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 6 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
  • parsley for garnish

Directions:

  1. Slice the tomatoes and arrange on a large serving platter.
  2. Combine the salad dressing, cheese and eggs.
  3. Spread approximately 2 tablespoons on each tomato slice. Use more or less, as desired.

