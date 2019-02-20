Stovetop Tuna Casserole
Yield: 6 Servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total time:30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1⁄8 teaspoon pepper
- 1 can (5 ounces) tuna in water, drained
- 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon
- 1 can (10.5 ounces) low sodium condensed cream of chicken soup
- 8 ounces egg noodles (4 1/2 cups dry)
- 2 cups frozen peas
- 1⁄2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 Tablespoon prepared mustard
- 1⁄3 cup nonfat or 1% milk
Directions:
- Cook noodles using package directions. Add peas for last three minutes. Drain.
- Mix remaining ingredients in a small bowl. Add to drained noodles, and stir well.
- Cook on low heat, stirring often, until heated through. Serve warm.
- Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!