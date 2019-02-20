Stovetop Tuna Casserole

Stovetop Tuna Casserole

Yield: 6 Servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total time:30 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1⁄8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 can (5 ounces) tuna in water, drained
  • 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon
  • 1 can (10.5 ounces) low sodium condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 8 ounces egg noodles (4 1/2 cups dry)
  • 2 cups frozen peas
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 Tablespoon prepared mustard
  • 1⁄3 cup nonfat or 1% milk

Directions:

  1. Cook noodles using package directions.  Add peas for last three minutes.  Drain.
  2. Mix remaining ingredients in a small bowl.  Add to drained noodles, and stir well.
  3. Cook on low heat, stirring often, until heated through. Serve warm.
  4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

