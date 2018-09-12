Chicken and Spinach Lasagna

By -
0
9

Ingredients:

  • 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese low sodium
  • 1/3 cup onion chopped
  • 8 oz sour cream fat free
  • 1 cup 1% Milk
  • 10 oz frozen spinach thawed and drained
  • 2 10.75 oz cans cream of chicken soup reduced sodium
  • 16 oz whole wheat pasta noodles parboiled
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese fat free

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit; spray a 9×13 inch baking pan with cooking spray.
  2. Poach chicken breasts in water until done. Drain and cut into bite size pieces and place in a large mixing bowl.
  3. Add parmesan cheese, onion, sour cream, milk, spinach, pepper and cream of chicken soup to the chicken and mix well.
  4. Place 3 parboiled noodles in bottom of the pan. Spoon 1/3 of the chicken mixture on top. Sprinkle with 1/3 of mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers.
  5. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes or until mixture begins to bubble. Let rest 10 minutes before cutting.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

<

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.