Ingredients:
- 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese low sodium
- 1/3 cup onion chopped
- 8 oz sour cream fat free
- 1 cup 1% Milk
- 10 oz frozen spinach thawed and drained
- 2 10.75 oz cans cream of chicken soup reduced sodium
- 16 oz whole wheat pasta noodles parboiled
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese fat free
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit; spray a 9×13 inch baking pan with cooking spray.
- Poach chicken breasts in water until done. Drain and cut into bite size pieces and place in a large mixing bowl.
- Add parmesan cheese, onion, sour cream, milk, spinach, pepper and cream of chicken soup to the chicken and mix well.
- Place 3 parboiled noodles in bottom of the pan. Spoon 1/3 of the chicken mixture on top. Sprinkle with 1/3 of mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers.
- Bake for 30 to 45 minutes or until mixture begins to bubble. Let rest 10 minutes before cutting.