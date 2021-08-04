Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

Ingredients:

  • 5 oz. egg noodles (uncooked)
  • 2 tsp. olive oil
  • 1 lb. beef tenderloin (sliced into 2-inch strips)
  • 1 1/2 cups white (button) mushrooms (sliced)
  • 1/2 cup onion (minced)
  • 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 (14.5-oz) can low sodium beef broth
  • 1/2 cup fat-free sour cream
  • 1/4 tsp. salt (optional)
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper

Directions:

  1. Cook noodles according to package directions, omitting salt. Add oil to a large sauté pan over high heat. Add meat and sauté for about 3 minutes. Remove meat from pan. Add mushrooms and onion and sauté for 5 minutes or until beginning to brown.
  2. Add flour and cook for 1 minute. Add wine to deglaze pan; cook for 2 minutes. Add Dijon mustard and beef broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
  3. Add beef and any juices back to broth and simmer for 3 more minutes. Add sour cream, salt (optional), and pepper; simmer for 30 seconds.
  4. Serve over whole-grain egg noodles.

