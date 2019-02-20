Chicken-Vegetable Casserole with Stuffing

Chicken-Vegetable Casserole with Stuffing

Submitted by: Ann Wiley of Amsterdam, Ohio
Yield: 8 Servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour
Total time:1 hour and 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 – 1-lb. bag frozen broccoli, baby carrot, cauliflower mixture (or 1 cup each, fresh)
  • 4 cooked chicken breasts cut into chunks
  • 2 – 4 oz. cans mushroom pieces, or use fresh
  • 1 pkg. boxed instant stuffing mix for chicken

Ingredients for White Sauce:

  • 1 stick butter or margarine
  • 2 Tbsp. flour (not wheat or brown flour)
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/2 lb. processed American cheese, cut into chunks

Directions:

  1. To make the white sauce: melt butter in saucepan and add rest of ingredients. Cook over low heat until cheese is melted, stirring constantly. Set aside.
  2. Prepare stuffing according to package, but do not cook.
  3. Spray a 9×13 baking dish. Layer vegetables, chicken and mushrooms (in this order). Pour sauce over top. Spread stuffing mixture on top of all.
  4. Cover with foil and bake at 350°F for 60 minutes.

