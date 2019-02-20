Chicken-Vegetable Casserole with Stuffing
Submitted by: Ann Wiley of Amsterdam, Ohio
Yield: 8 Servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour
Total time:1 hour and 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 – 1-lb. bag frozen broccoli, baby carrot, cauliflower mixture (or 1 cup each, fresh)
- 4 cooked chicken breasts cut into chunks
- 2 – 4 oz. cans mushroom pieces, or use fresh
- 1 pkg. boxed instant stuffing mix for chicken
Ingredients for White Sauce:
- 1 stick butter or margarine
- 2 Tbsp. flour (not wheat or brown flour)
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 lb. processed American cheese, cut into chunks
Directions:
- To make the white sauce: melt butter in saucepan and add rest of ingredients. Cook over low heat until cheese is melted, stirring constantly. Set aside.
- Prepare stuffing according to package, but do not cook.
- Spray a 9×13 baking dish. Layer vegetables, chicken and mushrooms (in this order). Pour sauce over top. Spread stuffing mixture on top of all.
- Cover with foil and bake at 350°F for 60 minutes.
