Golden Corn Pudding
Submitted by: Salli Barach of Hopedale, Ohio
Yield: 6 servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:50 minutes
Total time:55 minutes
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 pkg. boxed corn muffin mix (8.5 oz.)
- 1 can cream style corn
- 2 1/2 cups corn, drained
- 1 cup milk
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. melted butter
Directions:
- Blend cream cheese, sugar and eggs.
- Add remaining ingredients.
- Pour into a greased 9×13 baking dish.
- Bake at 350°F for 45-50 minutes.
