Golden Corn Pudding

By -
0
31

Golden Corn Pudding

Submitted by: Salli Barach of Hopedale, Ohio
Yield: 6 servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:50 minutes
Total time:55 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 pkg. boxed corn muffin mix (8.5 oz.)
  • 1 can cream style corn
  • 2 1/2 cups corn, drained
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 2 Tbsp. melted butter

Directions:

  1. Blend cream cheese, sugar and eggs.
  2. Add remaining ingredients.
  3. Pour into a greased 9×13 baking dish.
  4. Bake at 350°F for 45-50 minutes.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.