Overnight Maple French Toast
Yield: 5 servings
Prep time:15 minutes
Refridgeration Time time: 8 hours
Cooking time:35 minutes
Total time:8 hours and 50 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon margarine or butter
- 10 slices French bread (1-inch-thick)
- 4 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups skim milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/4 cups sliced strawberries
- 1 to 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Directions:
- Spray 13×9-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- In medium saucepan, combine brown sugar, syrup and margarine. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil 1 minute.
- Pour syrup mixture evenly in bottom of sprayed pan. Arrange bread slices in even layer over syrup mixture. Set aside.
- In large bowl, combine eggs, milk, vanilla and salt; beat with wire whisk until smooth. Pour evenly over bread in pan. Cover; refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.
- To bake, heat oven to 350°F. Uncover pan; bake 30 to 35 minutes or until lightly browned.
- To serve, top each serving with 1/4 cup sliced strawberries; sprinkle with powdered sugar.
