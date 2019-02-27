Overnight Maple French Toast

Overnight Maple French Toast
Yield: 5 servings
Prep time:15 minutes
Refridgeration Time time: 8 hours
Cooking time:35 minutes
Total time:8 hours and 50 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon margarine or butter
  • 10 slices French bread (1-inch-thick)
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups skim milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/4 cups sliced strawberries
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Directions:

  1. Spray 13×9-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. In medium saucepan, combine brown sugar, syrup and margarine. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil 1 minute.
  3. Pour syrup mixture evenly in bottom of sprayed pan. Arrange bread slices in even layer over syrup mixture. Set aside.
  4. In large bowl, combine eggs, milk, vanilla and salt; beat with wire whisk until smooth. Pour evenly over bread in pan. Cover; refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.
  5. To bake, heat oven to 350°F. Uncover pan; bake 30 to 35 minutes or until lightly browned.
  6. To serve, top each serving with 1/4 cup sliced strawberries; sprinkle with powdered sugar.

