Peppermint Bark Dip
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
- 3 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1/2 cup peppermint candy pieces, crushed
- 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
- Graham crackers, chocolate graham crackers or pretzels for dipping
Directions:
- In a bowl, beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar and peppermint extract until well combined.Add in the whipped topping on low speed until well combined then refrigerate for one hour.
- When you’re ready to serve, stir in the peppermint candy pieces and mini chocolate chips.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!