Peppermint Bark Dip

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
  • 3 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 1/2 cup peppermint candy pieces, crushed
  • 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
  • Graham crackers, chocolate graham crackers or pretzels for dipping

Directions:

  1. In a bowl, beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar and peppermint extract until well combined.Add in the whipped topping on low speed until well combined then refrigerate for one hour.
  2. When you’re ready to serve, stir in the peppermint candy pieces and mini chocolate chips.

