also called Greek New Year’s Cake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter
- 2 cups white sugar
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 6 eggs
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 cup warm milk (110°F)
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup blanched slivered almonds
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Generously grease a 10 inch round cake pan.
- In a medium bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until light. Stir in the flour and mix until the mixture is mealy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Combine the baking powder and milk, add to the egg mixture, mix well. Then combine the lemon juice and baking soda, stir into the batter. Pour into the prepared cake pan.
- Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove and sprinkle the nuts and sugar over the cake, then return it to the oven for 20 to 30 additional minutes, until cake springs back to the touch.
- Cool cake on a rack for 10 minutes before inverting onto a plate. Serve cake warm.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!