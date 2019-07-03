Fishermen’s Stew
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion, halved and thinly sliced
- 1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
- 2 ribs celery, thinly sliced
- 2 cups sliced mushroom caps
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes
- 2 bottles (8 ounces each) clam juice
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 1 teaspoon salt, plus more, to taste
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 3⁄4 teaspoon fennel seed, preferably crushed
- 1⁄2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1⁄2 teaspoon sugar, plus more, to taste
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 pound cod, haddock, or other firm white fish fillets, cut into large chunks
- 1 pound shrimp, shelled and deveined
- 10 to 15 well-scrubbed mussels with beards removed and/or small clams
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley, for garnish
Directions:
- Heat the olive oil in a large, enameled pot over medium heat.
- Add the onion, bell pepper, and celery and cook for 6 to 7 minutes, or until soft. Add the mushrooms and garlic, stir, and cook until the mushrooms are soft. Add the remaining ingredients, except the seafood and parsley, and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, uncovered, tasting to adjust the seasonings.
- About 15 to 20 minutes before serving, add the seafood. Stir to mix and thoroughly coat. Cover and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily and the shellfish have opened.
- Discard any mussels or clams that have not opened. Remove the bay leaf. Serve in large soup bowls and garnish individual portions with parsley.
