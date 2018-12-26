Ingredients:
- nonstick cooking spray
- 1 1/4 cups flour
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 3 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk
- 1 can corn, about 15 ounces (drained)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a 9×9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, egg, vegetable oil, milk, and corn and mix well. Pour into baking dish.
- Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until top is browned and a toothpick or fork inserted into the center of the pan comes out clean.
