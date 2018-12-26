Corn Bread

Ingredients:

    nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 1/4 cups flour
  • 1 cup cornmeal
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 3 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 can corn, about 15 ounces (drained)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a 9×9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. 
  2. In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, egg, vegetable oil, milk, and corn and mix well. Pour into baking dish. 
  3. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until top is browned and a toothpick or fork inserted into the center of the pan comes out clean. 

